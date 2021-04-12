Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,272,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,330 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 1.21% of Pretium Resources worth $27,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PVG. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Pretium Resources by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,102,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,082 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its position in Pretium Resources by 798.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,191,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,040,000 after buying an additional 1,947,660 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its position in Pretium Resources by 205.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 312,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 209,788 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Pretium Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,644,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pretium Resources by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 142,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pretium Resources stock opened at $11.40 on Monday. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.97 and a 52-week high of $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $169.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Pretium Resources from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

