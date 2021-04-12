PRIA Price Hits $10.73 (PRIA)

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. During the last seven days, PRIA has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. PRIA has a market capitalization of $744,399.88 and $4,800.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRIA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.73 or 0.00017861 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00055360 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00020287 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.12 or 0.00088399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.08 or 0.00664103 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00044161 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00036199 BTC.

PRIA (PRIA) is a coin. PRIA’s official Twitter account is @defi_labs_ . The official website for PRIA is pria.eth.link

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIA is an ERC20 token that is exploring beyond the concepts of hyper-deflation. As such, PRIA follows an unprecedented ultra-deflationary monetary policy that is fully automated. Macro contractions and expansions are fully dictated by the smart contract and trading volume. This monetary policy seeks to create an environment where inflation arbitrage is made accessible to all market participants. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

