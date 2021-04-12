Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 11,663 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,663 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in UGI were worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of UGI by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,450,000 after purchasing an additional 391,178 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of UGI by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,822,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,661,000 after purchasing an additional 313,236 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of UGI by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,668,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,326,000 after purchasing an additional 259,135 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UGI by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,963,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,619,000 after purchasing an additional 236,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in UGI by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 711,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,867,000 after acquiring an additional 215,229 shares in the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ted A. Dosch purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.46 per share, with a total value of $374,600.00. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on UGI shares. TheStreet raised shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

UGI stock opened at $41.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $42.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.62 and a 200 day moving average of $36.75.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. UGI had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 49.44%.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

