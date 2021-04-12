Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 1,597 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.07% of Itron worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Itron by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,167,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $591,444,000 after acquiring an additional 360,091 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,500,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Itron by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 546,992 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,457,000 after acquiring an additional 263,952 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Itron by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,176,000 after acquiring an additional 165,712 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 564,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,177,000 after buying an additional 127,843 shares during the last quarter. 96.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James cut shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.58.

Shares of Itron stock opened at $91.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.87 and a twelve month high of $122.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.63.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.38. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $525.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $601,599.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,875.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total transaction of $44,840.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,187.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

