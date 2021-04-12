Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Fastly were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastly alerts:

Shares of FSLY opened at $67.86 on Monday. Fastly, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $136.50. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.03 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 7.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.11 and a 200-day moving average of $86.75.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $82.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.48 million. Analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

FSLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Fastly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research restated an “average” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Fastly from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.93.

In other Fastly news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,705,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $221,693.69. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 255,174 shares in the company, valued at $27,158,168.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 265,980 shares of company stock worth $21,886,541. Company insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.