Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stock Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,627 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.07% of Bank of Hawaii worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,216,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,058,000 after purchasing an additional 165,430 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,180,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,456,000 after acquiring an additional 98,718 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 828,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,468,000 after acquiring an additional 137,208 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 617,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,278,000 after acquiring an additional 16,826 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at $42,814,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien sold 5,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $464,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,724.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $90.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.80. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1 year low of $48.77 and a 1 year high of $99.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.05). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $164.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.20%.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

