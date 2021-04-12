Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 34,298 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,298 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.06% of JetBlue Airways worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,855,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $375,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665,444 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,845,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,900 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter worth $55,309,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 263.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,644,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,314 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,811,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,876,000 after acquiring an additional 350,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

In other JetBlue Airways news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 3,402 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $62,290.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,400 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $100,602.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,513.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,965 shares of company stock worth $262,562 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBLU opened at $21.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.57. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.33 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 18.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 67.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.62.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

