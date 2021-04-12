Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,684 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hill-Rom by 3.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Hill-Rom by 102.8% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Hill-Rom by 38.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,037,000 after purchasing an additional 50,107 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hill-Rom during the third quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Hill-Rom by 6.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,203 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hill-Rom from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Hill-Rom from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

HRC stock opened at $112.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.31 and a 1 year high of $117.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.45.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $741.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.41 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.36%.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

