Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stock Holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 124.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 126,343 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.08% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 84.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 131,277 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 22.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $186,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 6.2% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 163,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 9,553 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 7.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 413,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 28,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LXP opened at $11.42 on Monday. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.69.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 49.72% and a return on equity of 9.57%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

