Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,088 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.09% of Hilltop worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Hilltop by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 3rd quarter worth $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

HTH stock opened at $32.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.14. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $39.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $555.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.50 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 18.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HTH shares. Compass Point lowered Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

In related news, Director Lee Lewis sold 60,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total value of $1,984,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,028.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $680,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 671,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,838,973.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 179,567 shares of company stock worth $6,053,411. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

