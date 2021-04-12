Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,962 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.11% of WesBanco worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in WesBanco by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,162,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,676,000 after buying an additional 134,755 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in WesBanco by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 652,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,546,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in WesBanco by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 569,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,053,000 after buying an additional 7,092 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in WesBanco by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 554,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,599,000 after buying an additional 57,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in WesBanco by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 539,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,152,000 after buying an additional 8,891 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WesBanco stock opened at $36.34 on Monday. WesBanco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.46 and a 12 month high of $38.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.10 and its 200-day moving average is $29.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.04.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.14 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 43.14%.

In related news, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $648,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,402 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,334.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,164 shares of company stock valued at $931,612. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WSBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley upped their target price on WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.08.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.