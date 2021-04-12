Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 160.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,773 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 13,019.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,772,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,090,000 after buying an additional 18,629,110 shares during the period. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $673,353,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 199.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,530,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,208,000 after buying an additional 4,351,317 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 208.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,269,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,718,000 after buying an additional 2,887,678 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $172,905,000.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $56.75 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.55. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $49.75 and a one year high of $63.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.5139 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 71.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UL shares. Societe Generale lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

