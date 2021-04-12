Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.06% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HE. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,083,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,134,000 after acquiring an additional 49,651 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,680,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,472,000 after acquiring an additional 95,429 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,038,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,762,000 after acquiring an additional 21,980 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,131,000 after acquiring an additional 278,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 524,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,330,000 after acquiring an additional 193,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $42.38 on Monday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.83 and a 12-month high of $45.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.94 and its 200-day moving average is $36.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.12. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $652.22 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This is a boost from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 68.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Hawaiian Electric Industries currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.