Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $2.45 Million Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,988 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.06% of Tenet Healthcare worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of THC. FMR LLC raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 3.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 169,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 4.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 903,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,150,000 after purchasing an additional 41,205 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $905,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on THC shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.89.

Shares of THC stock opened at $52.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.34. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $57.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.77. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -401.46, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $3.62. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 143,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $7,939,754.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,088,355. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,691,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,714,302 shares of company stock valued at $145,205,515 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

