Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $2.51 Million Position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 374,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,746 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.26% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIST. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $129,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,323,000 after acquiring an additional 128,850 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 986.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 148,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC raised its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,836,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,305,000 after acquiring an additional 93,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIST stock opened at $5.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.98. The firm has a market cap of $168.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 4.20. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $11.40.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.28. On average, analysts expect that Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

MIST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes etripamil for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for the treatment of atrial fibrillation, angina, and other cardiovascular indications.

