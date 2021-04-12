Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $2.57 Million Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 99.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,770,342 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 442.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 12,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $299,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,259,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,413,447.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 218,255 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $5,493,478.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,799,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,285,587.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,152,706 shares of company stock worth $109,594,796.

Several research analysts have commented on PLTR shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. William Blair cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

Shares of PLTR opened at $24.04 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.48. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $322.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

