Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $2.67 Million Stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,698 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.10% of Arcosa worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,355,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,023,000 after buying an additional 268,669 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 279,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,339,000 after purchasing an additional 45,655 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 248,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,665,000 after purchasing an additional 47,484 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 234,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 198,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACA shares. CJS Securities lowered shares of Arcosa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Arcosa from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Sidoti lowered shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

ACA opened at $63.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.37. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $68.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09). Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 6.09%. Equities analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is 8.51%.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

