Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $2.72 Million Stock Position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,827 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.05% of Brooks Automation worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Brooks Automation by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 92,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $1,399,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Brooks Automation by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Brooks Automation by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Brooks Automation stock opened at $95.70 on Monday. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $29.82 and a one year high of $101.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.51 and its 200 day moving average is $70.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.75 and a beta of 1.97.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

BRKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley upped their price target on Brooks Automation from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

