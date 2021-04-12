Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $2.79 Million Stock Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,729 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.09% of CNO Financial Group worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 58,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 62,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $1,545,402.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 194,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,851.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John R. Kline sold 9,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $241,876.03. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,507.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,948 shares of company stock worth $1,856,965. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CNO opened at $25.24 on Monday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $26.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.41.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lowered CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

