Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $2.83 Million Stock Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 76.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,086 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 95,753 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.07% of Carter’s worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Carter’s by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,788,543 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $262,318,000 after acquiring an additional 85,661 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,894,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $178,253,000 after buying an additional 124,235 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 427.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 767,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,164,000 after buying an additional 621,563 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 762,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,738,000 after buying an additional 72,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 637,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,001,000 after buying an additional 207,088 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRI shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Carter’s from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Shares of CRI stock opened at $93.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. Carter’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $105.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.31.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.27). Carter’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $989.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

