Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $2.95 Million Holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 66.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 188,718 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.07% of MGM Growth Properties worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $617,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 186,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 64,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 16,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 577,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,072,000 after buying an additional 73,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGP stock opened at $34.36 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.12 and a beta of 0.76. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $35.07.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.27). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 1.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 84.98%.

MGP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.12.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

