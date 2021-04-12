Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $2.99 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWP opened at $106.35 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $112.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

