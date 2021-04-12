Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $3.10 Million Stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) by 44.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 363,200 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores were worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 66,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 16,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 498,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,429,000 after buying an additional 79,270 shares in the last quarter. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of AVAL stock opened at $6.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.95. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.39. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 9.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.0246 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.93%.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company offers deposit products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits, including deposits from correspondent banks, cashier checks, and collection services.

