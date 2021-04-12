Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.05% of Fox Factory worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FOXF. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,968,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,216,000 after buying an additional 168,684 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 646,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,386,000 after buying an additional 135,615 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Fox Factory during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,571,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 20.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,306,000 after buying an additional 91,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 181.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 140,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 90,306 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fox Factory currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

FOXF opened at $133.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.46, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.84 and a 200 day moving average of $108.74. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $144.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $262.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.61 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fox Factory news, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total transaction of $7,066,906.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 4,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $579,349.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,658,736.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

