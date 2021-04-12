Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stock Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 173.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,719 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.07% of Macy’s worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in M. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 167,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,762,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,447,000 after acquiring an additional 338,113 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,192,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,198,000 after acquiring an additional 907,953 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 99,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 19,230 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Macy’s news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $85,393.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,758.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul C. Varga acquired 33,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $510,633.30. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,112 shares of company stock valued at $100,826. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE M opened at $16.73 on Monday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $22.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.61. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

M has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.61.

Macy's Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

