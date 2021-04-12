Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stock Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,640 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.13% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 19,418 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 16.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 513,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 74,212 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,838,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,144,000 after purchasing an additional 22,084 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 68,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XHR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.57.

In related news, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 60,000 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $1,087,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 582,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,047.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Atish Shah sold 4,620 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $97,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,404 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,820. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:XHR opened at $19.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.69.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $75.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.08 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. The business’s revenue was down 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

