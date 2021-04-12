Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Stock Holdings in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,201 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,076 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.06% of New Relic worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 869 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 5.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,013 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider William Staples sold 3,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $251,474.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,402 shares in the company, valued at $736,341.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,894 shares of company stock valued at $4,087,405 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEWR opened at $65.32 on Monday. New Relic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.65 and a fifty-two week high of $81.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.42 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.79 and a 200-day moving average of $63.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.58. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 26.93% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $166.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.81 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on New Relic from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on New Relic from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. New Relic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.06.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

