Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 1,588 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 22.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 208,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,217,000 after acquiring an additional 38,693 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $435,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $405,000. 54.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CNI shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.47.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $117.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $75.51 and a 12 month high of $119.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.07 and its 200 day moving average is $109.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.4803 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 41.00%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

