Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 16,994 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 59.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,994 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.08% of Agree Realty worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 588,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,164,000 after purchasing an additional 17,792 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 317,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,168,000 after purchasing an additional 72,806 shares during the last quarter.

In other Agree Realty news, CFO Simon Leopold acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.75 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,473.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joey Agree acquired 7,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.61 per share, with a total value of $500,610.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 444,151 shares in the company, valued at $28,252,445.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 19,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,111. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ADC opened at $67.89 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.27. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Agree Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.94 and a fifty-two week high of $72.68.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.41). Agree Realty had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Research analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.207 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 80.52%.

ADC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Agree Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.93.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

