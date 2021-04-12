Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 3,938 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Appian were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Appian by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in Appian by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Appian in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Appian in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Appian by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APPN opened at $134.17 on Monday. Appian Co. has a 52 week low of $37.54 and a 52 week high of $260.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.20 and a 200 day moving average of $141.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.95 and a beta of 2.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. Appian had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $81.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.55 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 211,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.59, for a total transaction of $53,365,699.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $821,811.00. Insiders have sold 241,174 shares of company stock valued at $58,006,631 in the last three months. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APPN shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Appian from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Appian from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Appian in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.75.

Appian Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

