Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 1,339,706 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 93.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,339,706 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.06% of nVent Electric worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 2,602.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of NVT opened at $28.49 on Monday. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $29.94. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.24 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.23.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.62 million. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.33%.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.