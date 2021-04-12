Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 24,281 Shares of Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,281 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.06% of Perspecta worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Perspecta by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of Perspecta by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 44,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Perspecta by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Perspecta by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 216,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Perspecta by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRSP opened at $29.17 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Perspecta Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.36 and a 12 month high of $29.62. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.46.

Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Perspecta had a positive return on equity of 23.57% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Perspecta Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Perspecta’s dividend payout ratio is 13.66%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Perspecta from $25.00 to $29.35 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Perspecta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.84.

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

