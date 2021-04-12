Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 2,852 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,852 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.05% of Crocs worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Crocs by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crocs by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 120,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after acquiring an additional 46,608 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crocs by 344.5% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at $2,417,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CROX opened at $81.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.92. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $86.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The business had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $60.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Crocs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.70.

In other news, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $823,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,767.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $3,214,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 937,307 shares in the company, valued at $75,312,617.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,016 shares of company stock valued at $4,942,725 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

