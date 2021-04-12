Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 41,468 Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 41,468 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.09% of Coeur Mining worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,794,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,735,000 after buying an additional 417,895 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $474,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 418,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after buying an additional 195,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $2,918,000. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $612,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $129,300.00. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Roth Capital raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

Shares of CDE opened at $9.51 on Monday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $12.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $228.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.01 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

