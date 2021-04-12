Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 47,269 Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 46.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,763 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 47,269 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.08% of Cornerstone OnDemand worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 1,198.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 42,260 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 171,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,895,744. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patricia Coughlin sold 7,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $302,015.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,106,342.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,588 shares of company stock worth $3,271,211. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSOD stock opened at $44.97 on Monday. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a one year low of $28.70 and a one year high of $55.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.57 and its 200 day moving average is $43.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $206.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.72 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 51.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSOD. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $61.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cornerstone OnDemand currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.10.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

