Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 59,441 Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) by 42.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,441 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.28% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHAT. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 194.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PHAT. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.20.

Shares of PHAT stock opened at $38.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.09 and its 200 day moving average is $40.63. The company has a quick ratio of 8.21, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.47 and a 52-week high of $64.54.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.57). Analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, COO Azmi Nabulsi sold 9,353 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $337,736.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Socks sold 44,876 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total transaction of $2,117,249.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,091 shares of company stock worth $8,897,306 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.