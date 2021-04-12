Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 90,125 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 52.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,177 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 90,125 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.08% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LPX. Sandbar Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,075,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,956 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 151,855 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 241.8% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,700 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $830,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 93,164 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 15,399 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $621,964.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,050,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,923 shares of company stock valued at $876,686 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LPX shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $61.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.56. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 1.82. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.56 and a fifty-two week high of $62.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.00 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 26.04%. Equities research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 172.97%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

