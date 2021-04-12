Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Holdings in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 72.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 467,379 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.57% of Universal Insurance worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Insurance by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 7,264 shares in the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UVE opened at $13.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $20.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.50. The firm has a market cap of $424.09 million, a P/E ratio of -32.36 and a beta of 1.08.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.85. Universal Insurance had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $273.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.24%.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also offers personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

