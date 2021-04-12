Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,721 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.06% of WD-40 worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $280.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.65 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.81. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $151.16 and a fifty-two week high of $333.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.11.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $111.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.30 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is a positive change from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 60.91%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WDFC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $353.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

In other news, Director William B. Noble sold 583 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total value of $178,083.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

