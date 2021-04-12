Primecoin (XPM) Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Primecoin has traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar. Primecoin has a total market cap of $3.78 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 37.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 35,824,778 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

