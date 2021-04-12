Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,597 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.15% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $17,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $480,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,260.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.95 per share, with a total value of $294,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,457.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $64.20 on Monday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.12 and a 12-month high of $65.09. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -279.13, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.38 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.69.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.