Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,228 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,228 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $16,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,892,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,103,119,000 after acquiring an additional 270,107 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,692,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $986,483,000 after acquiring an additional 287,827 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 475,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $277,289,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 387,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $225,707,000 after purchasing an additional 23,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 312,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $182,293,000 after buying an additional 19,110 shares in the last quarter. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIO stock opened at $602.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $579.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $578.94. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $390.93 and a 12-month high of $689.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $789.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.80 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 147.91%. On average, research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BIO. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

