Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 43,515 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,515 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of MGM Resorts International worth $16,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGM. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. 3D L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $576,000. National Pension Service bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $25,208,000. US Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth about $457,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 167.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 91,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 57,454 shares in the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

In other news, Director William Warwick Grounds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $136,850.00. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 40,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $1,525,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,309,403.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,307,107 shares of company stock valued at $86,095,143. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

MGM has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.29.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $41.77 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.27. The company has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 2.42. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $11.77 and a 52-week high of $42.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 1.30%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.