Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Price Target Raised to $69.00 at Barclays

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) had its price target upped by analysts at Barclays from $65.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.36% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.82.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $61.96 on Monday. Principal Financial Group has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $62.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.39 and its 200 day moving average is $52.59. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $199,796.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Julia M. Lawler sold 8,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $453,551.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,906 shares of company stock worth $1,257,348 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $585,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 173.5% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $670,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,856,000 after acquiring an additional 31,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

