Private Capital Group LLC Cuts Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Private Capital Group LLC reduced its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,810 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 46,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 13.4% in the first quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 12.8% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 68.4% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG opened at $136.27 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.60 and its 200-day moving average is $135.38. The stock has a market cap of $335.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $111.25 and a twelve month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

PG has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.53.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total transaction of $52,626,944.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,499.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

