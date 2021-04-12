Private Capital Group LLC Cuts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Private Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Private Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,585,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 38.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,065,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $256.79 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.87 and a fifty-two week high of $256.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $242.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.02.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.