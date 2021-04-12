Private Capital Group LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Private Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,199 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Private Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Private Capital Group LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $16,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOE. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $299,973,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $79,854,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 940,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,897,000 after acquiring an additional 427,058 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,275,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,356,000 after acquiring an additional 280,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,072,000.

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $137.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.49. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.92 and a 1 year high of $138.65.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

