Private Capital Group LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Private Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,075 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EFA opened at $77.99 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.96 and a 200 day moving average of $73.52. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.67 and a fifty-two week high of $78.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

