Private Capital Group LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Private Capital Group LLC lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,969 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Private Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 180,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 99,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 15,135 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $64.75 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.37. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.38 and a 12-month high of $69.87.

