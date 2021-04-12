Private Capital Group LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 9,401.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,650 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 20,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

EFV opened at $51.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.74. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.